People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives $17.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 335,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

