Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $86.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBLCF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 price target (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

