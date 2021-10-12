Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,859 shares of company stock worth $1,256,462. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 31.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 20.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

