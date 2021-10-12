Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.80.

BCEI stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

