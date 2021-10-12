California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 42,501 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 42,501 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $329,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.