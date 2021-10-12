California Public Employees Retirement System Has $290 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,295 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Raytheon Technologies worth $289,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,370,000 after acquiring an additional 57,239 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

