California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 37,404 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,404 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of CVS Health worth $260,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

