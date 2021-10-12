FLO (FLO) Market Cap Hits $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

