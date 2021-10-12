Centric Swap Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded up 256.9% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00057162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00119426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,152.84 or 0.99994870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.18 or 0.05924468 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

