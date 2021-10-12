Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

