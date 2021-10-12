Zacks: Analysts Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

DEN opened at $72.01 on Friday. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $2,806,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $321,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $636,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

