Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Citigroup posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

