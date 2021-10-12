The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTW. Citigroup upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:MTW opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $727.05 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $41,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 58,716 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

