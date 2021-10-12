Citigroup Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $235.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.30.

NYSE CAT opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

