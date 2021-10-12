Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CAHPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.60 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

CAHPF stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.