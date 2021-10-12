Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

WHR opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.82 and a 200 day moving average of $224.78. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

