Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $16.25 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,464 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of TEGNA worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Bbva USA bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

