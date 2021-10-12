Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target at 22.54

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 22.54.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
EVCM opened at 17.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 18.82. EverCommerce has a one year low of 14.87 and a one year high of 23.41.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
