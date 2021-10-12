Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target at 22.54

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 22.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EVCM opened at 17.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 18.82. EverCommerce has a one year low of 14.87 and a one year high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.