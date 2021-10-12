Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,932,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,962 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.95% of Equitable worth $119,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equitable by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

