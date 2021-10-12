Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Chegg worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

