MetaHash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $27.54 million and $1.01 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00057237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00073110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.88 or 0.99975843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.13 or 0.05943271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,009,563,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,839,117,558 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

