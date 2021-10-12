BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Up 103.4% This Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 103.4% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $136.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00042127 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

