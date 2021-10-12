Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

TNL stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

