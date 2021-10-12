Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 93.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 874,226 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

