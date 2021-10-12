KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,091 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.