LPL Financial LLC Sells 33,601 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $72,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

