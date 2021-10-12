ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Raised to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $38,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ProPetro by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after buying an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2,908.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

