Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

