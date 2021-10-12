LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
