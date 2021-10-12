LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

