Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $20,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $21,975.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

