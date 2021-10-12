Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $417,452.30 and approximately $881.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

