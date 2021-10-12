Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Declares GBX 1.55 Dividend

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 152.79 ($2.00) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHP. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

