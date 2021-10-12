Tesco PLC (TSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share by the retailer on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TSCO opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £20.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.20. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider John Allan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

