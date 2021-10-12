Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Holdings Decreased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.