Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.