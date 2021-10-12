Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Northrop Grumman worth $348,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

Shares of NOC opened at $393.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $396.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.