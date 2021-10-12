Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,061.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $3,061.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.12 or 0.00476694 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.