$3.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings per share of $3.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.42 and the lowest is $2.84. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,614. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average is $170.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

