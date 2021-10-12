Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 204,310 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,310 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

