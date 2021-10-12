Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Generac by 66.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $5,286,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.53.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $409.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.85 and a 1-year high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

