Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.64 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,440,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

