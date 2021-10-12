Zacks: Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to announce earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.41. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 630.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 83.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,028,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 102,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

