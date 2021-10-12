C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock Holdings Lowered by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $22,422,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,620,370 shares of company stock valued at $80,310,501. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AI stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

