IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $612.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $666.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.88 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

