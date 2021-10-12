CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

