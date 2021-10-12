Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Schlumberger stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

