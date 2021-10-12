CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.