CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.