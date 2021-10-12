LPL Financial LLC Has $106.56 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $106,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.