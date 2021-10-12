BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MYD opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

